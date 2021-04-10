Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 463 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,686,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,328,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.