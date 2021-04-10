Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 287 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.6% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 26.1% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $136.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,852,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,348. The company has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

