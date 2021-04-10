Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 297 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

BDX stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.93. 1,222,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

