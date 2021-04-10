Strong Price Hits $194.80 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Strong has a total market cap of $26.93 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strong has traded 71.2% higher against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $194.80 or 0.00323826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00293205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.07 or 0.00749834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,776.80 or 0.99370709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.20 or 0.00711823 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

