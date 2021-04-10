Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Medtronic stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $122.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

