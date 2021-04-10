Summit Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,298,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $128.33 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $141.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90.

