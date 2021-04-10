Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP has been the topic of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of SMLP opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.