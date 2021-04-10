Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.15. 1,930,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $4,284,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

