Sumokoin Hits One Day Volume of $91,769.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $91,769.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.78 or 0.00481909 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 514.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.