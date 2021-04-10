Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.20. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $115.77 and a 52 week high of $157.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.