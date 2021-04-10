SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $522.33 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

