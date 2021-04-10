Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,290.32 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,287 shares of company stock worth $27,399,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after buying an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.