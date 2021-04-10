Super Zero Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.21 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $122.21 million and $19.86 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 109.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.37 or 0.03566283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033762 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,139,250 coins and its circulating supply is 312,814,461 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.