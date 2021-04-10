Suretly (SUR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,781.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $84,493.99 and $6,781.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00084976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00609215 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00037772 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

