Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 1,194 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $86.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

