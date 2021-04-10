Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 1,442 Shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWS. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 978,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 152,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PWS opened at $31.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

