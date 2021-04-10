Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000.

RFEM opened at $73.31 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $78.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55.

