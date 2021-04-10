Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 21,579 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Columbia Financial worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

