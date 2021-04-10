Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $52.55

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.55, but opened at $54.50. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 107 shares.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 76,082 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,282,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.