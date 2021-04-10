Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,777 ($36.28) per share, with a total value of £166.62 ($217.69).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22).

On Monday, March 22nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, for a total transaction of £299,980 ($391,925.79).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,550 ($33.32) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.90).

On Friday, February 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) per share, for a total transaction of £135.95 ($177.62).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,786 ($36.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,674.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,706.18. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a market cap of £63.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

BATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,570.67 ($46.65).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

