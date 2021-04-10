TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €27.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.40 ($29.88).

TEG opened at €25.69 ($30.22) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €18.23 ($21.45) and a 12-month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.06.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

