Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Sells C$468,000.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at C$7,749,724.32.

TSE TKO opened at C$2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$639.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.63.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKO. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

