Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417,396 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $37,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Tata Motors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tata Motors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

