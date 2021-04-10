Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $4,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 69,597 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

