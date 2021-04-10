Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,396 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

