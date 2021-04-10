Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $448,700.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TMHC stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

