Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 5,636 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of ExlService worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,876 shares of company stock worth $3,489,662 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

