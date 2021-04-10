Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,250 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,437 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $199.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

