Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,750 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

