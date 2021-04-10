Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,629 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,396 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LPX opened at $61.60 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

