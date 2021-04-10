Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded by COKER & PALMER to Sector Perform

COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.16.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of TS opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.