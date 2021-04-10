Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,092,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,503 shares during the period.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.