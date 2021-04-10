TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 769,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303,862 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,532,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 671,409 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,348,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,138,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 219,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 501,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

TTI opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $333.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.36. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

