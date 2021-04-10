Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.95 billion and the highest is $4.05 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $18.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.43 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $105.30 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

