TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 246,943 shares.The stock last traded at $75.89 and had previously closed at $76.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.2324 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

