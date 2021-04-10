The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.10. 1,630,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,796. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

