The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Andersons has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $934.34 million, a P/E ratio of -396.43 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

