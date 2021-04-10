The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,432.57

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,432.57 ($57.91) and traded as high as GBX 4,641 ($60.63). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,634 ($60.54), with a volume of 175,633 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,386.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,432.57. The company has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In related news, insider Rachel Downey purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total transaction of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

