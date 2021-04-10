The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.55.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,158,080.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $302.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.31 and a fifty-two week high of $302.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.16.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

