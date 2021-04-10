The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.85.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

