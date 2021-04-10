The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 6,500 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,597.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,014.64. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

