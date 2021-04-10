The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.39. The company has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.37 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

