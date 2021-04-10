The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.23. 4,607,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,458. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.37 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.39. The firm has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

