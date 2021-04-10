The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 458 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEES. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,916,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,582,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $37.05 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 370.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

HEES has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.