The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 971 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRHC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 698,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,504,069.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $280,385.97. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 743,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,910,056.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,394. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

