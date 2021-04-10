The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Epizyme worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after acquiring an additional 238,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% in the third quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 111.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,178 shares of company stock valued at $266,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business’s revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

