The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $598,000 Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $21.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

