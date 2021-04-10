The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $632,000 Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $747.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.