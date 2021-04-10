The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,926. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

