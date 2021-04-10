The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in AMC Networks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

